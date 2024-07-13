The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,293. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $194.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

