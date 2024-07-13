The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

JCI stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.