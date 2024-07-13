The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 112.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $568,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.45. 397,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

