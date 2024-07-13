The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
