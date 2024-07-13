The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,289. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

