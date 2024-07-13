The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,964.90

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,964.90 ($25.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,983 ($25.40). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,976 ($25.31), with a volume of 263,242 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.58) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.30) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
