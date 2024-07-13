The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 651.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
