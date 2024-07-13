The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 651.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The9 Stock Up 2.6 %

About The9

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

