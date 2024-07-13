Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 241,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 418,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.45.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Featured Stories

