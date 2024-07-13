Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Down 12.3 %

Three Sixty Solar stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.05. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,432. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.09.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.