Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of TWMIF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.81.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
