Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 77,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 396,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 207.63% and a negative net margin of 670.99%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.