Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 2.6%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 183,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 345,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of £23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.89.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

