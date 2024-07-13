TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on X. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.38.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE X opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.41. The stock has a market cap of C$11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$28.32 and a 52-week high of C$41.15.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.