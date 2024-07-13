tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $18.70 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.14408737 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $18,904,317.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

