Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.60. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Trans-Lux Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.