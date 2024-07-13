Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.40

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.40 and last traded at C$15.38, with a volume of 34540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Performance

About Transcontinental

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.