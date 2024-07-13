Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.89.

TRV opened at $211.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

