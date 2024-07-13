Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

