Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TVPKF
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.