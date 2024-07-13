Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Down 39.4% in June

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRINL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.20. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

