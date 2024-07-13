TwentyFour Income (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

TFIF stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.36) on Friday. TwentyFour Income has a 52-week low of GBX 94.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.80 ($1.39). The firm has a market cap of £794.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3,540.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.36.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.