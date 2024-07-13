Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.9 %

TWIN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 40,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

