Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after buying an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.