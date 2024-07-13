U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 29th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 2.3 %

GROW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,491. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

