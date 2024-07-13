Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 14,683,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,982,862. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

