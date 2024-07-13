UBS Group Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $49.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

