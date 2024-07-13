UBS Group Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $66.00

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Get Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,716,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.