UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 2.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.40. 3,114,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,922,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 624,003 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.