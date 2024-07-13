Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $39.94 million and $1.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,728.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00634220 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010608 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10467604 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,112,394.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

