Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ultralife Stock Performance

ULBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 65,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

