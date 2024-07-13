Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 403.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umicore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Umicore has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Umicore Company Profile
