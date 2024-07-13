uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

