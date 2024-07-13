uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 54,340,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609,147 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.