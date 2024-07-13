Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $184.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

