Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of UNVGY traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,102. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of 11.80 and a 52 week high of 15.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 15.22 and a 200 day moving average of 14.82.

Universal Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This is an increase from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

