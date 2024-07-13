Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.10% of Upbound Group worth $59,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $31.34 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

