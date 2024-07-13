USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 207.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 214.3%.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.33. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at $335,770.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572 over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.