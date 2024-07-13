Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Short Interest Update

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Down 0.4 %

VMCA stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

