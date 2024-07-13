VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBH stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $177.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.04.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

