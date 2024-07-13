Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 442,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,831. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.