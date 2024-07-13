Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,070. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.