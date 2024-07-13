Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.72. 591,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,979. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

