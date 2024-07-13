Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. 2,840,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.