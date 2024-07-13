Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
