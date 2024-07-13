Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.64. 2,729,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. The company has a market cap of $413.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average is $254.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $277.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

