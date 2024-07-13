Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$101.32 and last traded at C$101.55. 38,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 45,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.88.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$98.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.77.
