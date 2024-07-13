Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 1,800,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.