Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

VARRY stock remained flat at $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vår Energi AS has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

