Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in June

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Varex Imaging Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of VREX opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $23.62.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
