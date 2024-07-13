Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

VEEV stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

