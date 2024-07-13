Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 4,515,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.75 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 604.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

